You cannot opt out as they are strictly necessary for the provision of the service.

These technologies are necessary, for example, to add products to a shopping cart, for security and authentication purposes, or to ensure that the content of a page loads quickly.

These technologies are strictly necessary for security purposes (including authentication), for the transmission of communication over an electronic communications network, or to provide an “information society service” (e.g., a service over the internet or via an app). We will automatically use these technologies.

Where necessary, we will ask for your consent before using these technologies.

These technologies allow you to connect to your social network and read reviews.

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