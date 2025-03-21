Imagine your backyard changing into a colorful wonderland with the touch of a button. Or your driveway lights turn on the moment your arrive home.
Light your outdoors smarter
Bring your outdoor space to life with light
Philips Hue smart lighting is for your entire home — inside and out. We have two types of outdoor lights: standard line-voltage (wired into your home's electricity) and low-voltage, which simply plug into any outdoor outlet. Called LowVolt, this collection of lights allows more flexibility in designing your outdoor lighting. Whatever you choose, Philips Hue lets you transform your outdoors with smart light.
Experience Hue Outdoor Lights
Outdoor lighting made easy
The Philips Hue outdoor collection
Our smart outdoor lighting collection lets you design your outdoor space in style — no matter what kind of setup you choose.
Feel welcomed home
Set your lights to greet you as you come home. Philips Hue automatically illuminates your front yard and driveway when you arrive, just like your smart indoor lights. Forget to switch off the lights when leaving? Hue will take care of it. And when you're out, use your lights to make others think you're still home. Philips Hue gives you peace of mind whether you're home or away.
Enhance your outdoor space
Indulge your imagination and let Philips Hue make your outdoor space look its very best. You can adjust the ambiance to fit any occasion: a big party, an intimate dinner or a moment of relaxation on a late summer night. By adapting the color and level of the light, you create the right setting to fully enjoy any moment outside.
Most popular outdoor products
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$99.99
White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$179.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Impress outdoor wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
$189.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
Compare LowVolt outdoor lighting
Which outdoor lights will you choose?
Outdoor lighting
Give your yard smart outdoor lighting that decorates your home with colorful light and protects it with advanced security features.
Philips Hue is the smart wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your light and create the right setting for any moment in and outside. Bring your outdoors to life with a range of special designed outdoor lights.
Choose from our collection of outdoor lights — specially designed for all weather conditions.
The heart of your smart lighting system, the Bridge lets you connect up to 50 indoor and outdoor lights and unlock endless possibilities.
There are many smart ways to control your home lighting, from the Philips Hue app to wireless smart switches and beyond.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.