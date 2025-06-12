Support
Two play wall washer lights placed each side of TV and glowing in vibrant green and blue smart light.

New from Hue

Check out our most powerful TV surround lighting, all-new smart button, elegant light panels, and bathroom-friendly spotlights.

A side view of a black Play wall washer light shining bright, vibrant shades of yellow and green smart light.

Available now

Play wall washer

TV surround lighting just got brighter and bolder! Our wall washer is twice as bright as others and features ColorCast™ technology for an even wider spread of rich, deeply saturated gradients of color.

A hand pressing a wall-mounted Hue smart button latest model.

Available now

Smart button (latest model)

Our latest smart button is larger, sleeker, and even more comfortable to use. Control your lights, trigger automations, and set your favorite light scenes.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

