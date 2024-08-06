Smart lighting bundles

Whether you’re adding to your smart lighting collection or starting one from scratch, you can use these carefully curated Philips Hue bundles, which include Philips Hue Bridge bundles, to bring smart LED lighting to any corner of your home.
Exhilarate bundle: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Bridge
White and color light
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Bridge simple setup
$780.97
$702.87
Bundle & Save
G-force bundle: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge
White and color light
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Bridge simple setup
$747.97
$673.17
Sale
Bundle: Play light bar (Black) + extension
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light
$186.98
$175.99
Sale
Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$373.98
$340.32
Bundle & Save
Bundle: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs) + Bridge
White and color light
Sync lights to your TV screen
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Bridge simple setup
$725.97
$653.37
Sale
Bundle: 2x Resonate wall lights
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$351.98
$320.30
Sale
Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
Bridge enabled
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
$113.97
$102.57
Sale
Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Blends white and color light
Wash the wall with light
Bridge simple setup
Add up to 50 lights
$428.98
$403.24
Sale
Bundle: Play light bar (Black) + 2x extension
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color light
$274.97
$208.99
Sale
Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs
White and color light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$179.97
$163.62
Sale
Bundle: Appear wall light + outdoor sensor
White and color light
Up-and-down outdoor light
Trigger lights with motion
$230.98
$207.88
Sale
Bundle: Slim downlight (4) + Bridge
White ambiance +16 million colors
±10-year lifespan
Dimmable out of the box
Bridge simple set up
$373.95
$344.76
Are there Philips Hue Bridge bundles?
What items come in a lighting bundle?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.