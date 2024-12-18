Browse the entire collection of smart home products from Philips Hue! Decorate your home — inside and out — with smart light fixtures, lamps, and bulbs, as well as smart security cameras and sensors.
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
$384.99
White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)
Up to 806 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$147.99
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$362.99
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$362.99
White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$76.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light
$65.99
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
5.3 watts
7 inch on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees
$131.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$373.99
Sleep and wake-up light
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
$307.99
White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
$98.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
$65.99
White and color ambiance
Datura Ceiling Light
Two separate color lights
11.81 x 47.24 inch
Up to 4250 lumens
Aluminum profile
$439.99
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.