Browse the entire collection of smart home products from Philips Hue! Decorate your home — inside and out — with smart light fixtures, lamps, and bulbs, as well as smart security cameras and sensors.

Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$384.99

Close up of front of A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)

White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)
Up to 806 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$147.99

Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$362.99

Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$362.99

Sale
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

White and color ambiance

Slim Downlight 6 inch
Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$76.99

Close up of front of Downlight 5 or 6 inch

White and color ambiance

Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light

$65.99

Exclusive
Close up of front of Perifo cylinder spotlight

White and color ambiance

Perifo cylinder spotlight
5.3 watts
7 inch on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees

$131.99

Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$373.99

Exclusive
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming

$307.99

Close up of front of Go portable accent light

White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$98.99

Close up of front of Downlight 4 inch

White and color ambiance

Downlight 4 inch
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light

$65.99

Close up of front of Datura Ceiling Light

White and color ambiance

Datura Ceiling Light
Two separate color lights
11.81 x 47.24 inch
Up to 4250 lumens
Aluminum profile

$439.99

Guide to smart home products

What are smart home products?

What smart home products work with Google Home?

What smart home products work with Alexa?

What smart home devices for lights do we have?

What other types of smart home products do we offer?

Learn about smart home products

smart lighting and smart home products

Smart lighting explained

If you're still wondering what smart bulbs can really do, start with our guide to smart lighting.
smart security products

What is security lighting?

Effective security lighting is no longer a matter of installing a few bright lights here and there.

smart home automation

Smart home automation

Let Philips Hue lights, sensors, security cameras, and the Hue app work together to bring you peace of mind, whether you’re home or away.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

