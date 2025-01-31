Support
  • Works with any HDMI device
  • Seamless light syncing
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Product highlights
  • Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
  • No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Game-changing sync

Turn your next gaming session or movie night into a full sensory experience.

Front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K showing white LED.

Customize with the app

Use the Hue Sync mobile app to easily control your Hue sync box 8K: change the intensity of your lights, adjust their brightness, and change the sync mode.

A colorfully lit room with a wall-mounted TV displaying a split-screen racing game. An overlay of the Hue app displays the Home tab.

Go hands-free with voice

Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.

Two men on couch laughing while playing a video game using their voices to control the Hue sync box.

Control your way

Use your voice, the Hue app, or your TV remote to control your setup.

Use your TV remote

Configure any infrared TV remote to control your sync box just the way you want it.

Women pressing a button on her TV remote with colorful TV and lighting in background.
Icons on top of the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K that show compatible devices: set-top box, media player, gaming console, streaming dongles.

Add up to 4 HDMI devices

Connect and sync all your media devices – from your favorite gaming consoles to your go-to streaming devices. The Hue sync box 8K is compatible with the latest HDMI 2.1 devices. It doesn't sync with TV apps.

Hue app's Entertainment area setup screen shown on a mobile device.

Arrange a virtual version of your room

Use the Hue app to connect your lights for the best light syncing experience in your room. By creating an Entertainment area, you can arrange a virtual version of your room and sync up to 10 Hue lights to your preference.

Overlay of the Hue app's Entertainment area creation screen on a living room with wall-mounted TV displaying a racing video game.

Create the ideal syncing experience

With the Hue Sync app, you can customize your light intensity and brightness and set your sync mode to your preference.

