Pendant light with glass shade suspended above dining table, casting neutral light onto tableware and decorative vase.

Dining room lighting

Whether it's a romantic dinner, family gathering, or a day of working from home, Philips Hue has smart dining room lights that can adjust to any occasion.

Dining room lights: transform meals

Transform meals with dining room lights

Want the ambiance of a restaurant at home? Make dinner as intimate or lively as you want with a tap in the Philips Hue app. Set warm, cozy tones for a weeknight meal, or opt for bright, fun colors during a dinner party with friends.

Best dining room lights for mood lighting

Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

75W
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W

Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$30.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (2-pack)

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$119.99

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$99.99

Downlight 4 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Downlight 4 inch

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light

$65.99

Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$241.99

Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$54.99

Fair ceiling light

Hue White ambiance

Fair ceiling light

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

$215.99

Sana wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Sana wall light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$219.99

Dining room lighting for entertaining

Light your dining room for entertaining

Every get-together needs the perfect soundtrack — and with Philips Hue, you can make your dining room lights dance right along to the music.

Best dining room lights for entertaining

Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$362.99

$232.31

Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Hue White ambiance

Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Warm-to-cool white light

$54.99

Flourish table light

Hue White and color ambiance

Flourish table light

Includes E26 LED bulb
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$153.99

Being ceiling light

Hue White ambiance

Being ceiling light

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$241.99

G40 globe - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

G40 globe - E26 smart bulb

Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer, Laptop, Personal computer

image by dutchguy84 containing Table, Furniture, White, Building, Wood

image by anonymous containing Table, Property, Furniture, Chair, Building

image by anonymous containing Plant, Furniture, Table, Chair, Lighting

image by Wouter van Foeken containing Table, Furniture, Property, Building, Decoration

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Property, Light, Wood

image by myhomeofzodiac containing Table, Furniture, Window blind, Window, Houseplant

image by nyifaget containing Property, Window, Furniture, Blue, Building

Guide to dining room lighting

What color light is best for dining rooms?

How high should a dining room light be above a table?

Should dining room and kitchen lights match?

More smart dining room lighting ideas

Living room with soft ambient glow from smart lighting behind cabinet, highlighting wall art and furniture with purple and orange hues.

Under-cabinet lighting tips

Under-cabinet lighting is a stylish way to add ambiance and provide task lighting. Discover how to best use LED strip lights under your cabinets.

Modern living room illuminated by smart lighting, creating a soft ambient glow with purple and pink tones across furniture and walls.

How smart lighting can transform your dining room experience

Ever wonder what smart lighting is? Here’s a simple breakdown of how smart lights work and what you can do with them

Explore other rooms

Pendant smart lights with clear glass shades suspended from the ceiling, casting colored illumination onto a living room area.

Living room lighting
Ceiling-mounted square smart lights illuminate a bedroom and hallway, casting adjustable light onto walls and floor surfaces.

Bedroom lighting
Smart lighting illuminates a kitchen countertop with a sink, stools, and visible fruit bowl, highlighting functional areas.

Kitchen lighting
Round illuminated mirror mounted above a bathroom sink, casting light onto the marble countertop and gold faucet below.

Bathroom lighting
Pendant light fixture above office desk, casting bright illumination on workspace with laptop, lamp, and architectural drawings.

Home office lighting
Outdoor smart wall lights and pathway lights illuminate a backyard patio, highlighting seating, plants, and garden features.

Front and backyard lighting
