Support
  • 2K video and two-way audio
  • Works with Philips Hue lights
  • Day and night vision
Close up of front of Hue Wired video doorbell

New

Wired video doorbell

Don't miss a visitor or a package with the Hue video doorbell. Get instant alerts when somebody's at the door or passes by. See everything clearly, day and night, with crisp 2K video and Starlight technology. Interact with anyone, from anywhere, with two-way talk, right at your doorstep. Activate your Philips Hue lights with motion detection, enhancing your visual security. Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded).

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • 2K video resolution with wide angle view
  • Motion detection triggers notifications and activates Philips Hue lights
  • Two-way audio for easy communication
  • True color reproduction day and night
  • Infrared night visibility
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

New
Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle

Hue

Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle

2K video and two-way audio
Plug Chime anywhere
Day and night vision
Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)

$199.99

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$98.99

New
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$241.99

Save 21%
Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$54.99

$43.23

Secure contact sensor

Hue

Secure contact sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your light
Long battery life
Mounts on doors and windows

$39.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$48.99

New
Secure smart chime

Hue

Secure smart chime

Plug and play
Trigger sound alarms
Works with the Hue ecosystem

$59.99

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

End-to-end encryption
Floodlight turns on when motion is detected
Triggers light alarm
Wires in to home's electricity

$309.99

Sale
Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

White and color light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$179.97

$163.77

New
Festavia permanent outdoor lights 150 ft black string

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia permanent outdoor lights 150 ft black string

Black string
150 ft with 80 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light

$599.99

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$65.99

Festavia string lights

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights

Create a gradient of color
500 smart color LEDs
131-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$395.99

Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
1100 lumens
Color light

$65.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$373.99

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and color ambiance

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$186.99

See all products
A person approaches the front door of a home triggering Philips Hue lights via a video doorbell.

Security that works with your Philips Hue lights

When the video doorbell senses movement, your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically. When someone rings the doorbell, your lights gently flash - so you know someone's at your door.

A person monitors their front door with a Hue Secure video doorbell via the Hue app while away from home.

Know who’s there, wherever you are

Get instant alerts when motion is detected. Check the live video feed and talk to visitors using the built-in microphone—for peace of mind, even when you’re away.

A man controls his doorbell, chime, and Philips Hue lights via the Hue app on his smartphone.

Ultimate control in one app

Manage your doorbell, chime, and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app—no need for multiple apps. Get instant alerts, customize settings, and stay connected from anywhere, right from your smartphone or tablet.

A front door with a delivery of boxes and an inset photo showing the delivery person via a Hue video doorbell.

See everything in sharp detail

Enjoy 2K resolution and a 180° head-to-toe view—perfect for spotting visitors and packages at your doorstep.

A girl viewed through a front door camera delivering packages to a home.

Crystal clear and full color view - even in the dark

Experience sharp, true-to-life video at any hour. Starlight technology enhances low-light performance, giving you a clear, full-color view of your doorstep - even in near darkness.

A person installing a wired doorbell using a drill.

Free 24-hour video history

Access the past 24 hours of video recordings at no cost for your Hue Secure cameras and video doorbell, so you can easily review any event without a subscription.

A wireless smart Chime in white.

Smart sound alerts, anywhere at home

Add a smart wireless chime for sound notifications anywhere in your home-so you always know when someone's at the door.

Shop Chime

Find a plan

Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique, and find the right one for you.

Explore plans

Questions & answers

What tools do I need to install the Hue Secure doorbell?

Does the Hue Secure doorbell have a battery (backup)?

Does the Hue Secure doorbell work with my existing doorbell (chime)?

Can I install my Hue Secure doorbell myself or do I need an electrician?

What is the field of view of the camera?

What is the resolution of the camera?

Does the Hue Secure doorbell require a Bridge?

Is the doorbell weatherproof?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black & White

  • Material

    Plastic

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Packaging dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The camera

What's supported

Other

Support Hue

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay