Elevate every emotion
Cozy up in a warm glow. Celebrate in color. Decorate for every occasion, big and small. Philips Hue mood lighting lets you live with more joy.
Professionally designed, readymade mood lighting scenes are at your fingertips in the Philips Hue app. Browse the scene gallery by mood — Cozy and Party vibes, for instance — or design your own personalized scene with any color you like. Want to share your favorite scene? With a Philips Hue Bridge, you can.
Starter kits give you the best start to mood lighting at the best value.
Every starter kit includes a Bridge to unlock all the features of Philips Hue, such as grouping your lights into Rooms and Zones — the perfect way to instantly set the mood.
Check out what Philips Hue can do! Once you’ve perfected your mood lighting, share it on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.
Unique lighting effects bring your mood lighting to life.
Blend color together. Gradient lights seamlessly display multiple colors at the same time, giving you an even more beautiful atmosphere.
Make your lights move! Watch them cycle through the colors of any scene by pressing the play button. Finetune the feel by adjusting the speed.
A roaring fireplace. Twinkling stars. The glow of candlelight. Effects transform your lights into mesmerizing displays of mood lighting.
Bring your games, TV shows, movies, and music to life with light! Sync your lights to the content on your screen to create truly immersive experiences.
Beyond gradient, we have three main types of lights. Our color families — what colors of light the fixtures and bulbs can do — are named White and color ambiance, White ambiance, and White.
The full palette of 16 million colors.
The tunable range of warm-to-cool white.
One dimmable shade of soft, warm white.
Changing the atmosphere in your home has never been simpler.
Award-winning and always improving, the Philips Hue app gives you ultimate control over your mood lighting.
With a Bridge, you can use any Philips Hue switch, button, or sensor — and customize it to control any lights, Room, or Zone.
Time to relax? Your lights know it’s time to dim low. The Bridge lets you program your lights to do what you want, when you want.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.