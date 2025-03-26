Support
Front and backyard lights

Celebrating something? Dress up your backyard with colorful smart light to match the moment. Going away? Get extra peace of mind by pairing your smart porch lights with motion sensors.

A group of friends dine outdoors surrounded by colorful smart lighting set to shades of purple and warm orange.

Backyard lighting to set the mood

Whether you’re dining al fresco in the summer or hunkering down under a blanket on crisp fall evenings, you can use smart light to make any outdoor moment magical.

Best backyard lights for mood lighting

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$109.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
1 x 80 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light

$142.99

Appear Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$175.99

Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$54.99

Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$175.99

Secure desktop stand

Hue

Secure desktop stand
Made for Secure wired cameras
Weighted for stability
Hides wires for a seamless look
Available in black or white

$49.99

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included

$144.99

Exclusive
Festavia string lights

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights
Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use

$131.99

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$175.99

Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
1 x 197 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light

$241.99

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$373.99

A man approaches a front door lit by two wall lanterns connected to an outdoor motion sensor.

Porch lights for peace of mind

Turn your outdoor smart lights into security lights. Pair them with sensors to help deter unwanted visitors, whether you’re home or away.

Best backyard and porch lights to help you feel safe

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and color ambiance

Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$186.99

Econic Outdoor pedestal

Hue White and color ambiance

Econic Outdoor pedestal
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$175.99

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)

Hue White and color ambiance

Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$175.99

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
1 x PAR38 bulb
White and colored light
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Weatherproof

$87.99

Lucca Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lucca Outdoor wall light
Includes E26 LED bulb
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$109.99

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included

$144.99

Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera
End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

$309.99

Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$54.99

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
End-to-end encryption
Floodlight turns on when motion is detected
Triggers light alarm
Wires in to home's electricity

$309.99

image by anonymous containing Plant, Property, Sky, Light, Nature

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by anonymous containing Plant, Property, Sky, Light, Nature

@lubberselektro

image by hannasanglar containing Flower, Plant, Furniture, Flowerpot, Houseplant

@hannasanglar

image by hannasanglar containing Flower, Plant, Furniture, Botany, Flowerpot

@hannasanglar

image by jodyshemsleyhome containing tub, hot, jacuzzi, backyard, bath

@jodyshemsleyhome

image by mariam_ak_dk containing Sky, Plant, Building, Road surface, Residential area

@mariam_ak_dk

image by nicefamily_ containing Sky, Road surface, Shade, Building, Landscape

@nicefamily_

image by anonymous containing Property, Decoration, Purple, Plant, Lighting

@nasza.stodola

image by Neil Walker containing Furniture, Light, Building, Table, Lighting

@Neil Walker

image by Allen Garland containing Sky, Building, Window, Plant, House

@Allen Garland

image by nybyg_andersen2020 containing Building, House, Midnight, Tints and shades, Landscape

@bines_hjem

Guide to porch and backyard lighting

What’s the best way to beautify my space with backyard lights?

How can smart lights help keep my backyard secure?

How do I string lights across my backyard?

More smart front and backyard lighting ideas

Porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Make the perfect first impression of your home to your visitors with these porch lighting ideas.

How to choose garden lights

How to choose garden lights

Learn how to choose the best backyard lights with these smart tips

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

