Celebrating something? Dress up your backyard with colorful smart light to match the moment. Going away? Get extra peace of mind by pairing your smart porch lights with motion sensors.
Backyard lighting to set the mood
Whether you’re dining al fresco in the summer or hunkering down under a blanket on crisp fall evenings, you can use smart light to make any outdoor moment magical.
Best backyard lights for mood lighting
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$109.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
$142.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
$175.99
Hue
Outdoor sensor
$54.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
$175.99
Hue
Secure desktop stand
$49.99
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
$144.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Festavia string lights
$131.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
$175.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
$241.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
$373.99
Porch lights for peace of mind
Turn your outdoor smart lights into security lights. Pair them with sensors to help deter unwanted visitors, whether you’re home or away.
Best backyard and porch lights to help you feel safe
Hue White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
$186.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor pedestal
$175.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)
$175.99
Hue White and color ambiance
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
$87.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lucca Outdoor wall light
$109.99
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
$144.99
Hue
Secure battery camera
$309.99
Hue
Outdoor sensor
$54.99
Hue
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
$309.99
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.
@lubberselektro
@hannasanglar
@hannasanglar
@jodyshemsleyhome
@mariam_ak_dk
@nicefamily_
@nasza.stodola
@Neil Walker
@Allen Garland
@bines_hjem
Guide to porch and backyard lighting
What’s the best way to beautify my space with backyard lights?
What’s the best way to beautify my space with backyard lights?
How can smart lights help keep my backyard secure?
How can smart lights help keep my backyard secure?
How do I string lights across my backyard?
How do I string lights across my backyard?
More smart front and backyard lighting ideas
Porch lighting ideas to make your house pop
Make the perfect first impression of your home to your visitors with these porch lighting ideas.
How to choose garden lights
Learn how to choose the best backyard lights with these smart tips
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.