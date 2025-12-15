Support
Celebrate the holidays with Philips Hue smart lights

Holiday deals even The Grinch can’t resist Save 30% Sitewide

Turn Whoville into Hue-ville! Bring the movie magic of The Grinch into your home with smart lighting. Buy 2 or more and save 30% at checkout.

Exclusions apply

  • Free shipping over $49.99
  • Free 30-day returns
  • Buy now, pay later with Klarna

Deck your halls Grinch-style with our smart lighting deals

Transform your space into a Whoville wonderland with cinematic light scenes and mischievous color effects inspired by The Grinch.

And here’s the steal of the deal: Save 30% when you buy 2 or more items from our Holiday sale lineup. Discount is applied to the total sale items at checkout.

Spend the Holidays with Hue!

Celebrate, relax, and get peace of mind over the festive season.

A Christmas tree wrapped in Philips Hue tree lighting fills a living room with warm tones of smart light.

Celebrate your way

Family dinners, a festive bash, or just something more low-key — however you like to enjoy this time of year, smart light can make your plans as merry or laid-back as you like! Create colorful party vibes or even sync your led Christmas lights to music. Need to unwind? Beat festive fatigue with a relaxing post-dinner or after-party glow.
A couple decorate their living room and Christmas tree with festive lights and tree Christmas lights from Philips Hue.

Decorate with light

Spend the festive season in style with Hue smart light and elevate your Holiday décor! Create cozy Christmassy corners, elegant spaces for dining with family and friends, or even a winter wonderland with outdoor festive lighting! Smart light makes every moment extra special and extra festive around your home — inside and outside!
The exterior of a house is lit with Philips Hue outdoor Christmas lights, illuminating the entrance with warm tones of smart light

Get peace of mind

Whether out visiting family, shopping, or getting some “me time” away from all the preparations — smart lights from Hue can help bring you extra peace of mind when you’re out. Set timers and automations to make it seem like you’re home. Or control your lights from anywhere using the Hue app!

The Grinch comes to life like never before!

Sync your lights to the movie for an immersive experience that’ll make your heart grow three sizes bigger (or just fill you with festive cheer!)

Share your setup on Instagram #PhilipsHue

About the Holiday lighting sale

What is the Holiday smart lighting sale?

What’s included in the Holiday smart lighting sale?

How can I use Holiday lights over the festive season?

Terms and conditions

  • This promotion is valid from December 15 through to and including December 29, 2025.
  • Select any two or more products from the Holiday sale range and save 30% on the total sale items. Any non-sale items in your cart will not have any discount applied.
  • Products excluded from the Holiday sale: Hue Bridge Pro, Starter Kits with the Bridge Pro, Starter Kits with Essential smart bulbs, Hue Secure Doorbell & Chime bundle, Essential strip light, OmniGlow strip light, and Festavia Globe lights in all sizes.
  • The discount is automatically applied to the Holiday sale items at checkout.
  • The discount is only applicable to products included in the Holiday sale 2025 promotion.
  • The promotional discount may be applied to up to 5 units of Bridge V2 and Sync Box 8K, and up to 20 units of each outdoor product and each product within the Play line (including Washers, Gradient TV Strip Lights, and Bars). Purchases that exceed these unit limits will not qualify for the discounted price.
  • In the event of the return of a partial return, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
  • This promotion is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing, and typesetting errors.
  • The promoter is Signify US. Signify reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay