20 January, 2026
The bathroom is one of the first places you visit in the morning and the last space you use before bedtime. The right lighting can boost your energy, support relaxation, and make everyday routines feel more effortless. Whether you’re refreshing your layout, planning a full redesign, or adding smart bathroom lighting, connected lights, or automated lighting controls, these bathroom lighting ideas will help you create a space that feels well lit, calm, and comfortable—while showing how intelligent lighting technology can enhance your bathroom experience throughout the day.