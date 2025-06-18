Support
Philips Hue Authorized Internet Dealers

Hue Authorized Internet Dealers are outlets that can sell Hue products via their online store with official permission.

Buy our products directly at www.philipshue.com or shop confidently at any of our Philips Hue authorized internet dealers listed below.

Hue Authorized Resellers

  • ABC Warehouse
  • Abt Electronics
  • Ace Hardware
  • Adorama Camera
  • AM Conservation Group Inc.
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Army/Airforce Exchange
  • B&H Photo Video
  • Best Buy
  • BJ's
  • BrandsMart U.S.A.
  • Build.com
  • Conn's
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Crutchfield
  • Dell Inc.
  • Do-it-Best
  • Electronic Express
  • Firemall
  • Follett Higher Education Group
  • Fred Meyer
  • Google LLC
  • Hardware Hank
  • Hayats LLC
  • Hitouch Business Services LLC
  • Home Depot
  • HP INC
  • Home Shopping Network
  • Inspiria Systems Inc.
  • KMS Group
  • Kohl's
  • Lenovo
  • Lightology LLC
  • Logic Merchanside
  • Lowe's
  • Macman INC
  • Macy's
  • Meijer
  • Micro Center
  • Nationwide Marketing Group
  • Navy Exchange
  • Nebraska Furniture Mart
  • newegg
  • Office Depot Inc.
  • Overtstock.com Inc.
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Pottery Barn
  • Purchasing Power LLC
  • QuillLLC
  • QVC
  • Restoration Hardware
  • Sam's Club
  • ShopHQ
  • Simple Energy Inc.
  • Smart Home Designer Inc.
  • Staples
  • Suvon LLC
  • SW School Supply Inc.
  • Target
  • The Shopping Channel
  • Twin Peaks Geeks Inc.
  • Veyer LLC.
  • Vivitech
  • Walmart
  • Williams-Sonoma
  • Windsor
  • Zulily


The following retailers are authorized to sell Philips Hue product on Amazon’s Marketplace:

  • Amazon
  • Quiverr
  • Recom
  • Huppins
  • OneCall

Seller authorization is an internal commercial decision taken at Signify’s sole discretion.

