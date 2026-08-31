August 25, 2026
Set up Hue Sync with Apple TV to elevate your home entertainment from a standard viewing session to a fully immersive sensory experience. By bridging the gap between your screen and your room, this setup allows your smart lighting to react in real-time to every explosion, sunset, or musical beat. Whether you're watching the latest blockbuster or playing a fast-paced game on Apple Arcade, the Philips Hue sync box Apple TV integration ensures your space reflects the world on your television.