Guide to kitchen island lighting

Pendant lights are a type of suspended light fixture: they hang from the ceiling, often from a single cord, making them perfect for hanging over a kitchen island. Though they come in all shapes sizes, pendant lights usually have one bulb in each fixture. When using kitchen island pendant lighting, line up several fixtures in a row over your workspace or use a single fixture with a wider shade — though what you choose depends on how big your kitchen island is.

An easier way to install kitchen island pendant lighting is to use track suspended pendants. Track suspended pendants not only allow you to more easily reposition the spacing of your lights, but they also redirect the power across the ceiling — particularly useful if the outlet is not centered over the kitchen island.

There are two primary ways to hang track suspended pendants. Use one track to hang a single line of lights all at the same height. For a three-dimensional effect, install two tracks parallel to each other and stagger the height of the fixtures.