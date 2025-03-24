Guide to kitchen island lighting

The color of light your kitchen island light fixtures emit may be overlooked, but it’s an important aspect of lighting. Because the kitchen island is a workspace, you’ll need to make sure that it’s suitably lit — but it all depends on your kitchen decor.
Warm-toned kitchens (think brown and copper tiling, backsplashes, walls, and furniture) work best with lighting that’s 2700 K to 3500 K. Cool-toned kitchens (silver, gray, or bluish decor) work best with lighting that’s in the 3500 K to 5000 K range. In other words, warm-toned kitchens get warmer light, and cool-toned kitchens get cooler light.
Philips Hue White smart bulbs and lights are set at a warm 2700 K, whereas White ambiance bulbs and light fixtures offer light in thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white: from 2200 K to 6500 K. It’s one of the many benefits of Philips Hue — you can adjust the color and brightness of your lights, giving you much more flexible lighting for your kitchen island.