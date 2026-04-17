May 17, 2026
There is a unique magic to a well-lit garden. It’s the difference between a dark backyard and an outdoor extension of your home. If you’re looking into illuminating your trees or pathways, you’ve likely come across the term low-voltage lighting.
But what exactly is it, and why has it become the gold standard for modern homeowners? Whether you are looking to increase your home’s curb appeal or create a cozy nook for evening relaxation, understanding the basics of low-voltage systems is your first step toward a professional-grade landscape.
What makes low-voltage lighting different?
At its core, low-voltage lighting is an outdoor lighting system that operates on a significantly lower electrical current than the standard outlets inside your home. While your indoor appliances typically run on a 120V "line-voltage" system in North America, low-voltage systems use a transformer to step that power down to just 12V or 24V.
This reduction in voltage changes everything about how you interact with your outdoor lights. Because the current is so low, the risk of a dangerous electrical shock is virtually eliminated, making it the gold standard for residential low-voltage landscape lighting.
Why choose low voltage for your landscape?
When planning an outdoor project, homeowners often weigh the pros and cons of different power sources. Low-voltage LED lighting has become the preferred choice for several key reasons:
Safety first: Since the voltage is low, cables don't need to be buried 18 inches deep or encased in metal conduits. They can simply be tucked under mulch or thin layers of soil.
Energy efficiency: Modern low-voltage systems utilize LED technology, which consumes a fraction of the energy used by traditional halogen bulbs, leading to lower utility bills.
Simple installation: You don't need to be an expert. Most systems, like Philips Hue Low-volt, are "plug-and-play," allowing you to design and install your own lighting scheme in a single afternoon.
Weather resistance: High-quality fixtures like Philips Hue feature IP65 or IP67 ratings, ensuring they remain functional through heavy rain, snow, and dust.
Explore the Hue outdoor lights and LED strip lights.
Why Philips Hue Low-volt is the smart choice
The Philips Hue Low-volt collection takes the simplicity of traditional 12V/24V systems and merges it with the most advanced smart home ecosystem available.
In a standard system, you are limited to a timer that turns lights on or off. With Philips Hue, your low-voltage LED lighting becomes a canvas. You can choose from millions of colors to celebrate the holidays, or set your lights to "warm white" (2700K) for a classic look. Because the system uses a "mesh network," each light acts as a repeater, ensuring your signal reaches even the furthest corner of your property.
The Philips Hue Low-volt lighting system takes the benefits of traditional low-voltage setups and adds the power of smart control enabled by the Hue Bridge smart hub.
Choosing your power supply unit (PSU)
The heart of your setup is the Power Supply Unit (PSU). This is the "transformer" that connects to your standard wall outlet and converts the power for your lights. Philips Hue offers two main options:
40W PSU: Ideal for smaller paths or accenting a few specific trees.
95W PSU: Designed for larger yards where you want to chain multiple spotlights, pedestals, and strip lights together.
To calculate what you need, simply add up the wattage of each light you plan to use. If your total wattage is 35W, the 40W PSU is perfect. If you plan to expand later, starting with the 95W PSU gives you more room to grow.
Here’s an example of a Low-volt setup using a 40 W PSU and two types of lights: Lily spotlights and Calla pedestal lights. Both Lily spotlights and Calla pedestals are 8W each, resulting in this setup:
Here’s an example of a Low-volt setup using a 95 W PSU and three types of lights: Lily spotlights, Calla pedestal lights, and an 80-inch outdoor lightstrip. Both Lily spotlights and Calla pedestals are 8 W each, while the 80-inch outdoor lightstrip is 19 W.
Discover the Hue spotlights and lighting accessories collections
How to install low-voltage lighting in 3 steps
If you’re wondering how to install low-voltage lighting, you’ll be pleased to know it requires no special tools. The Philips Hue system is designed for a seamless DIY experience.
1. Place your lights
Position your fixtures where you want them. Use Hue Lily spotlights to accent architectural features or Calla pedestals to illuminate pathways. Because these are smart lights, you can adjust the angle and intensity later via the app.
2. Connect the cables
Lay out your T-part connectors and cables. Each light connects to the next in a "daisy chain" format. The connectors are weather-resistant and screw together by hand, ensuring a tight seal against the elements.
3. Plug in and sync
Plug your PSU into an outdoor outlet. Once the lights power on, open the Hue app to add them to your smart home ecosystem. Your lights will form a mesh network, where each light passes the Zigbee signal to the next, ensuring even the furthest light in your garden stays connected.
Designing with light: Beyond the basics
When you use low-voltage LED lighting, you aren't just adding visibility; you're adding depth. Try these professional design tips to elevate your yard:
Grazing: Place a spotlight close to a stone wall or textured surface to highlight its natural patterns.
Moonlighting: Mount lights high in trees and point them downward to create a soft, natural glow on the ground below.
Silhouetting: Place a light behind a plant or statue to create a dramatic dark shape against a glowing background.
Security: Use motion sensors to trigger your lights, adding an extra layer of home security without sacrificing aesthetics.
Future-proofing your outdoor low-voltage lighting
The trends in outdoor illumination are shifting toward even more automation and integration. The Philips Hue system is designed to evolve with you. Whether you want to sync your garden lights with your music for an outdoor party or set a "sunset to sunrise" schedule, low-voltage smart lighting provides the foundation for a truly modern, energy-efficient home.
Low-voltage vs. Solar: Which is better?
Many people start their journey with solar lights because they are cheap and easy. However, solar lights depend entirely on the sun. On cloudy days or during winter, they often fail to stay bright for more than an hour or two.
A wired low-voltage system provides consistent, year-round brightness regardless of the weather. When you combine this reliability with the energy savings of LEDs, it is the more sustainable and effective choice for long-term outdoor lighting ideas.
Summary: Lighting that grows with you
One of the best things about Philips Hue Low-volt landscape lighting is that it’s never "finished." As your garden matures, you can easily move a spotlight or add a new pedestal light to your existing run. By choosing a high-quality system from the start, you ensure that your outdoor space remains beautiful, safe, and smart for years to come.