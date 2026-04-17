There is a unique magic to a well-lit garden. It’s the difference between a dark backyard and an outdoor extension of your home. If you’re looking into illuminating your trees or pathways, you’ve likely come across the term low-voltage lighting.

But what exactly is it, and why has it become the gold standard for modern homeowners? Whether you are looking to increase your home’s curb appeal or create a cozy nook for evening relaxation, understanding the basics of low-voltage systems is your first step toward a professional-grade landscape.