What is a smart plug?

A Hue Smart Plug is a compact device that transforms ordinary electrical devices into smart devices. Essentially, a smart plug is a WiFi-controlled power adapter that sits between your wall outlet and an appliance. By acting as a remote-controlled power switch, it allows you to turn "dumb" devices on or off using an app or voice command.

Plug it into any standard wall outlet, connect it to your Philips Hue system, and suddenly your old lamps, fans, or string lights can be controlled via the Hue app or voice assistant.

Think of it as a gateway for non-smart devices to join your smart home ecosystem, allowing you to extend Hue’s automation and control capabilities to almost anything with a plug. Whether you are wondering how a smart plug works or looking for a simple smart outlet adapter to automate a vintage lamp, this device provides the easiest entry point into home automation without replacing your existing electronics.

Why use a smart plug?

Smart plugs are perfect for integrating older or specialty lighting fixtures that cannot accommodate smart bulbs, such as vintage floor lamps or integrated LED furniture. Beyond simple lighting, exploring different smart plug home automation uses can significantly increase the convenience and efficiency of your household.

Instant upgrade

Turn any existing lamp into a smart light.

lamp into a smart light. Control your devices remotely using the Hue app on your smartphone or tablet. This feature is one of the primary benefits of remote access smart home technology, allowing you to maintain full authority over your electronics even when you're miles away.

Use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Seamless integration

Include devices connected via smart plugs in scenes, routines, and schedules.

Ensure consistent control across your entire Hue smart lighting ecosystem.

Automate devices along with Hue lights for wake-up, bedtime, or away-from-home routines.

How a Hue smart plug works

Plug it in: Insert the smart plug into a standard wall outlet.

Insert the smart plug into a standard wall outlet. Connect: Open the Hue app and add the smart plug to your existing setup.

Open the Hue app and add the smart plug to your existing setup. Control: Use the app or voice assistant to turn the plugged-in device on or off, schedule automation, or include it in lighting scenes.

Any device plugged into a Hue Smart Plug behaves like a Hue light — controllable, schedulable, and automatable.

Benefits of using a Hue smart plug

Benefit Description Control legacy devices Make old lamps, string lights, or appliances “smart.” Remote control Turn devices on/off from anywhere using the Hue app. Automation and routines Integrate into scenes, schedules, and automations with other Hue lights. Voice control Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and more.

Final Thoughts

The Hue smart plug is a versatile solution for bringing legacy devices into your smart home ecosystem.

Control older lamps, string lights, or appliances remotely.

Include them in automations, schedules, and scenes.

Extend the power of your Hue system to virtually any plug-in device.

With a smart plug, your Hue ecosystem becomes more comprehensive and flexible, bridging the gap between older devices and modern smart home convenience.