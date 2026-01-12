Support
Philips Hue and Google Assistant

Create a smart home that answers your every command — all you have to do is say the word.

Smarter, brighter Google Assistant

Get the most out of your smart home

Whether you’re turning on the lights or winding down for a good night’s sleep, Philips Hue and Google Assistant team up to help you make your smart home work for you.

Control lights with your voice

Use the Google Assistant to control your Philips Hue lights — or even your Hue sync box — with your voice.

Sleep easier, wake up naturally

Use Gentle Sleep and Wake commands to automate your bedroom lights. Slowly dim the lights at bedtime, or get a personal sunrise for a natural wake-up call.

 

Choose how you set up your system

Unlock the full potential of your smart lighting with the Hue Bridge. Enjoy enhanced features, seamless control, and Matter compatibility for effortless integration with your smart home.

How to

Set up Philips Hue and Google Assistant

Follow these step-by-step instructions to set up Philips Hue in the Google Home app.

Google nest

Get Google Nest

Visit the Google Store to find Google Assistant-enabled speakers and displays, such as the Google Nest Mini, Google Nest Hub, and Google Nest Hub Max.

