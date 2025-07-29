Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Get warm to cool white light in your home with two smart light bulbs. Use cool light to energize you in the morning and warm tones to unwind at night. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • 2 x E26 bulb
  • Warm to cool white light
  • Control with your voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay