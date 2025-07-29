*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Cher suspension light
Cast the perfect ambiance from above with the Cher pendant light. Emits any tone of white, from warm to cool white light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic