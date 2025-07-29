Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Cher suspension light

Cher suspension light

Cast the perfect ambiance from above with the Cher pendant light. Emits any tone of white, from warm to cool white light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay