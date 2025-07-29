*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Fair ceiling light
The contemporary Philips Hue Fair ceiling light showcases a circular aluminum design and diffused light effect as well as 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light. The versatile smart light is ideal for bedrooms, hallways, and entry ways. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home
Current price is $215.99, original price is $269.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
aluminum
Material
Metal