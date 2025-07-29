*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Fair suspension light
With a sleek, suspended design, the Fair pendant light adds elegance to any room. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.
Current price is $279.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
aluminum
Material
Metal