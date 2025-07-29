*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W
Add color to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers ranges of warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $46.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- Up to 806 lumens*
- 1 x E26 bulb
- White and colored light
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112