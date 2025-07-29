*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
BR30 - E26 smart bulb
Include a Philips Hue white and color ambiance flood light in your Philips Hue system and experience high quality white and colored light that offers you endless possibilities.
Current price is $49.95
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x BR30 bulb
- White and colored light
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
94x131