*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
PAR16 - smart bulb
Set the scene for your party or transform your living room into a cinema for movie night. This spotlight bulb offers 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.
Current price is $59.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 1 x PAR16 bulb
- White and colored light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x58x50