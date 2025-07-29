*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)
The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains 4 bulbs and a bridge. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Sync lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $229.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 4 x E26 bulb
- Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112