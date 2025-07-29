*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
G25 globe - E26 smart bulb
Make a statement with a round LED globe bulb featuring a coiled filament design. Vintage in style but still modern: with Hue Bridge and Bluetooth capability, it can do everything other smart bulbs can do, including dimming and brightening.
Current price is $44.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
80x130