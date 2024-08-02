*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: 2x Secure contact sensors + motion sensor + 3x White E27/E26 bulbs + Bridge
Know what's going on at home with two contact sensors, a motion sensor, three White E27 bulbs, and a Bridge. Set your sensors to send instant motion alerts to your mobile device — and trigger a light alarm from the Security Center in the Philips Hue app.
Current price is $175.72, original price is $184.97
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bridge included White light
- Two Secure contact sensors Control with the Philips Hue app
In this bundle
1 x Hue Secure contact sensor
Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.Secure contact sensor
1 x Hue Motion sensor
Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home.Motion sensor
1 x Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.Bridge
1 x Hue White A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)
Bring smart light anywhere in your home with three E26 smart LED bulbs offering soft white light. Suitable for most light fixtures, these bulbs offer instant wireless dimming. As bright as a 60 W bulb.A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (3-pack)
Specifications
Product information
Product information
Bundles you might like
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99
Hue
Outdoor sensor
$54.99
Hue
Secure desktop stand
$49.99
Hue
Secure battery camera
$159.99
Hue
Secure wired camera
$129.99