Want to get set up with TV backlighting? There's a whole range of Hue smart lights you can use as LED backlights for your TV and entertainment space, from LED strip lights to table and floor smart lamps.

Make your TV an even more entertaining centrepiece of your living room by mounting a Hue lightstrip plus to the backside of your screen. With the LED strip casting light against the wall behind the TV, you can get a beautiful outline of light and set it to any tone or intensity you like. The Lightstrip is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut and extend it to fit any screen or entertainment unit. Play light bars are compact and slender LED lamps that are designed to stand upright or lay down – perfect for creating pools of colourful light on each side of your TV setup or even behind the screen. Like Play light bars, the Hue Go accent light is a compact addition to your viewing space and can be used to create a TV backlighting effect. Place one on each side of your TV and point them towards the wall to create a colourful splash of diffused light behind the TV screen. To make your Hue smart lights flash, brighten, dim and change colour in sync with the content on your screen, use the Hue Sync desktop app or the Hue Sync mobile app paired with a Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.