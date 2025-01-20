A versatile lamp available in black or white, the Play light bar enhances any entertainment set-up.
- Works in every home
- Perfect TV backlight
- Easy to install yourself
Play light bar extension pack
Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in black, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.
Pack
Color
$109.95
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- White and color light
Get ultimate control with the app
Use the Hue app or the Hue Bluetooth app to control your smart lights, including setting routines and more.
Go hands-free with voice
Get hands-free control of the light bars with just your voice and a smart home assistant.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Add accessories
Use the Hue dimmer switch, motion sensor and other smart accessories to control the light bars.
Place, mount anywhere
Use the included stands to set the light bars upright or mount them to the TV — or just lay them flat!
1 power supply, 3 light bars
Plug up to three light bars into a single socket with the included power supply.
How to position Play light bars
Questions & Answers
What’s the difference between the Hue Play light bars base unit and the extension?
Can I use a different power supply from another Hue lamp to power my Hue Play light bar?
Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Philips Hue Play light bar?
Where should I install my Hue Play light bar?
How can I mount the Philips Hue Play light bar behind my TV?
Does my Hue Play light bar have an on/off switch or a button to control its colours?
Why there is only one colour when I turn on the Philips Hue Play light bar?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.