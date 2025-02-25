Sync lights with TV

Surround lighting
They dim, then brighten. They morph from red to teal to pink and beyond — all in perfect sync with the screen.
Instant analysis of the entire screen generates ultra-accurate color scripts.
The lights communicate over a network independent from your Wi-Fi, so there's no lag.
Position them in a virtual room in the Hue app to correspond to their real-life location.
Adjust the intensity and brightness of your lights for a personalised experience.
There are a few ways Hue translates the content on your TV into instructions for your lights. Pick the one that fits your setup best.
Sync box 4K
The original sync box, supporting up to 4K at 60 Hz.
Features four HDMI ports for your choice of media: set-top boxes, streaming sticks, and more.
For 8K TVs
Get the highest-quality picture with the highest-quality light experience. Supports 8K at 60 Hz.
Sync TV app
Compatible with the latest Samsung and LG models, this native TV app syncs your lights to any content on the screen, including built-in smart TV apps.
These are the essentials to get started.
Besides enabling Hue Sync, this smart hub unlocks access to all our advanced features.
Use up to 10 White and color ambiance lights, including lightstrips, lamps, and more.
Our two stars of the surround lighting show.
Designed specially for behind the screen, this lightstrip comes in three sizes: for 55-, 65-, and 75-inch TVs.
Lay this gradient of colorful light directly below the screen to complete the TV backlighting effect.
Make it a whole-room experience. The more lights, the better (of course).
Portable, powerful... and pretty cute, too! It's in the name: this light goes anywhere.
Supports 4K
Supports 8K
Supports HDMI 2.1
Supports eARC
Screen refresh rate
Works with
Syncs HDMI-connected content
Syncs content on smart TV apps
Want to know more about syncing your Philips Hue smart lights?
1 Available on 2022 and newer Samsung QLED TVs in the Q60 or higher range. If your TV supports the Hue Sync TV app, it will appear when you search for it in Apps. Alternatively, check the product specifications of your TV model on www.samsung.com.
2 Available on 2024 and newer LG TV models, with webOS24 or higher. If your TV supports the Hue Sync TV app, it will appear when you search for it in Apps. Alternatively, check the product specifications of your TV model on www.lg.com.
