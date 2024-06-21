Whenever they need a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or just some simple fatherly advice, the kids can always count on dad to be there. This Father’s Day, give him a smart home gift to show the whole family’s appreciation.

All dads’ daily responsibilities are similar – mending broken bikes (or hearts!), acting the fool or simply getting the kids up in the morning – but no two dads are exactly the same.

So, why not find some smart gifts for your dad that show you truly 'get' him? Match his personality type to the perfect Philips Hue gift to expand his system or get him started. And, if you’re the dad, send your loved ones this list for some smart light gift inspiration this Father’s Day.