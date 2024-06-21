Father’s Day gifts: smart lights for every type of dad

Father’s Day gifts: smart lights for every type of dad

Whenever they need a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or just some simple fatherly advice, the kids can always count on dad to be there. This Father’s Day, give him a smart home gift to show the whole family’s appreciation.

All dads’ daily responsibilities are similar – mending broken bikes (or hearts!), acting the fool or simply getting the kids up in the morning – but no two dads are exactly the same.

So, why not find some smart gifts for your dad that show you truly 'get' him? Match his personality type to the perfect Philips Hue gift to expand his system or get him started. And, if you’re the dad, send your loved ones this list for some smart light gift inspiration this Father’s Day.

Smart gifts for the organized dad

Waking up early in the morning and getting everyone ready and out the door on time is no small task, but dad does it with a smile on his face. Make his mornings a little bit easier with a Philips Hue White and colour ambience starter kit – a great smart home gift to get him started with smart lighting.

The starter kit allows him to set Wake up automations for himself and for the kids, letting everyone wake up gradually with light instead of blaring alarms — creating a more peaceful and positive start to the day. It also offers the Energize light recipe, a bright and cool light setting that gets everyone up and at 'em each day with just the right amount of energy.

Bright idea: Philips Hue smart lighting also offers voice control, making mornings even easier on any parent. Instead of fumbling for the light switch, dad can simply say, 'Turn on Energise in the kitchen' to his phone or smart home assistant, such as Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri. Not only will a voice command instantly turn on the lights, but it can also tune them to the perfect colour and brightness.

A dad using Philips Hue smart lights in the kitchen to make morning routines easier

Smart gifts for the dad who likes to entertain

What did one light bulb say to the other? You’re delightful!

Even if you’ve heard them ten times before, dad jokes are undeniably funny. He’s just trying to get the kids to laugh, after all. The next time he cracks a joke, hold back your groans and let him take the spotlight as the family’s personal comedian.

A Hue Go portable smart lamp can be the perfect prop in his next comedy routine or practical joke. He can control the lights from his phone or other mobile device, making them flip on and off or change colours while an unsuspecting family member is left wondering what’s going on.

And when he’s not busy cracking jokes with the kids, dad can use a Hue Go to enhance the ambience of his next get-together at home, whether he’s hosting an intimate dinner party or firing up the barbeque.

Smart gifts for the dad who fixes things

Dad can fix whatever needs fixing, from mum’s transmission to broken teenage hearts. Make sure that dad knows his Mr Fix-It skills are appreciated by giving him something more fun to tinker with instead: smart lighting.

Philips Hue smart lighting is effortless to install, so dad will have a blast arranging his smart home lighting system and placing Hue motion sensors and lightstrips all around the house – both inside and out.

If he has a man cave, he can kit out this retreat with the smart lighting he wants. If he’s more of an outdoors kind of guy, give him a gift that he can enjoy in the garden – the Philips Hue Lily XL spot light. Let him light up the space in any of millions of colours, and then admire it from wherever he

wants: through the window from the living room or while hanging out on the patio after a hard day getting his hands dirty.

Smart gifts for the dad who wants to kick back

Once the little ones are asleep, what better way for dad to wind down in the evening than curl up on the sofa for a film night? The Hue lightstrip helps him set the perfect tone for his favourite flicks. He can even set a light scene to match whatever action film, comedy or drama he chooses using only his voice – all he needs to do is ask his smart home assistant.

Bright idea: if Dad's more of a gamer than a film buff, get him a gift that will enhance his gaming experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box allows him to connect any HDMI gaming console – PlayStation and Xbox included – to Philips Hue lights so that all the in-game actions come to life with light.

A dad enjoying an immersive gaming experience with Philips Hue smart lights
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