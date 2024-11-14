Support
LED spotlights

Smart LED spotlights

Whether you want to highlight a path or a favourite feature in the garden, Philips Hue lets you put the spotlight on your home.

Guide to smart LED spotlights

How do I choose the best outdoor LED spotlights?

How do I install outdoor spotlights?

How do I use indoor LED spotlights for plants and artwork?

What is a smart spotlight?

Do smart LED spotlights work with voice assistants?

Are all smart spotlights LED?

Can I control my outdoor spotlights from inside?

Learn about smart LED spotlights

Porch LED spotlights

5 porch lighting ideas to make your house pop

Smart spotlights add a dramatic effect to the bushes, trees or other greenery around your porch.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay