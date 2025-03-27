Kitchen lighting ideas

If your kitchen is the heart of your home, then your island is the heart of your kitchen! As the centrepiece of the space, your island is more than just a surface for preparing food – it’s also a place to eat, socialise and relax at any time of day.
As a truly multi-functional space, it deserves truly multi-functional lights. Bright task lighting will make it easier when you’re chopping vegetables, icing a cake or reading a recipe. And when it’s time to sit down and try your culinary masterpieces, you can set soft, colourful tones to create a relaxed dining vibe for family and friends.
Make the centerpiece of the kitchen even more impactful by picking it out with kitchen island pendant lighting. Ideas to consider could include the number of pendants you suspend over the counter, the length of their cords, the formation you arrange them in or the type of shade. The Hue Flourish pendant light with its eye-catching globe design will bring powerful diffused light to the space as well as a touch of elegant design detail. If your island is long, consider hanging multiple Flourish pendants over the island – one every two metres.
If you already have pendant lights installed, you can easily upgrade their bulbs to dimmable color-capable Hue smart bulbs. There's an extensive range of bulbs for every size and style of fixture. If your existing pendant lights have clear shades, consider using Edison-style bulbs with their visible filament to create a traditional look. Set the perfect intensity of beautiful amber glow for cooking tasks or romantic bistro vibes.