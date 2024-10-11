*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Gradient lightstrip + extension
Line your stairways, cabinets, shelving, or furniture with this powerful blend of flexible colorful light. With the 2 meter ambiance gradient lightstrip and a 1 meter extension, the possibilities are endless!
Current price is $328.42, original price is $364.90
Product highlights
- Shines multiple colors of light at once
- Power supply unit included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 2 meter base lightstrip + 1 meter extension
- Up to 1800 lumens
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
With gradient technology and flexible design, the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip offers a powerful blend of colorful light for any room in your home.Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
Extend the length of your Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1 meter extension, covering a larger area with a blend of colorful light.Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
