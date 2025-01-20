*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
Extend the length of your Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1 meter extension, covering a larger area with a blend of colorful light.
Pack
$104.95
Product highlights
- Shines multiple colors of light at once
- Ambiance gradient lightstrip base required
- Control with Bluetooth or Hue Bridge
- 1 m extension
- Up to 1000 lumens
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
$444.95
$378.21
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus 1m - extension, requires base kit
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$49.95
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 meter with 40W Power Supply
- 1 x 5 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$369.95
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply
- 1 x 2 meter lightstrip
- White and colored light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$214.95
$161.21
White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
- Made for 75” TVs and larger
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
$509.95
$433.46
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
- Power supply unit included
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$149.95
Requires a Philips Hue gradient lightstrip base unit
Extend your Philips Hue gradient lightstrip up to 10 meter with 1 meter extensions. Cover larger areas with a colorful and consistent blend of light, such as full-room cove lighting or under a bed. This product can only be used to extend the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip.
Seamlessly blend colors
Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single LED strip. The colors flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.
Dynamic light scenes
Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.
Shape, cut, or extend
Completely flexible, the gradient lightstrip lets you shape and bend it to fit your space. Attach a gradient lightstrip extension for larger surfaces or cut the strip to size to fit into a smaller space.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.