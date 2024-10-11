Support
Gradient lightstrip + Bridge Pro

Create a stunning ambiance with a Hue Gradient lightstrip and Bridge Pro. Beautiful blends of customizable color that bring your room to life with smart control via the Hue app.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • AI-powered Bridge Pro features
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply

With gradient technology and flexible design, the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip offers a powerful blend of colorful light for any room in your home.

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

