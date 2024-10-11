Sale
Gradient lightstrip + Bridge Pro
Create a stunning ambiance with a Hue Gradient lightstrip and Bridge Pro. Beautiful blends of customizable color that bring your room to life with smart control via the Hue app.
Current price is $373.92, original price is $439.90
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- AI-powered Bridge Pro features
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
With gradient technology and flexible design, the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip offers a powerful blend of colorful light for any room in your home.Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro