*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
Get instant mood lighting with the most convenient control. Attach to TV consoles, the backside of cabinets, or as cove lighting for bursts of bright, beautiful white and color light.
$289.85
$246.37
Product highlights
- 2-meter lightstrip Plus
- Customizable dimmer switch
- Guided setup in the app
- Access to complete suite of features
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
1 x Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.Dimmer Switch (latest model)
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge