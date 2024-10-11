Sale
Signe floor lamp in black + Bridge Pro
Create a beautiful ambiance in any room with the Hue Signe floor lamp in Black and get smart control with the Hue Bridge Pro. Dynamic gradient lighting with sleek, modern design.
Current price is $577.92, original price is $679.90
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Wash the wall with light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp
Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish black design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.Signe gradient floor lamp
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro