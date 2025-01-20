Support
  • Works in every home
  • No wires, mount anywhere
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue Motion sensor

Motion sensor

Control your lights automatically by adding a Philips Hue motion sensor to your Philips Hue system. You can place the sensor anywhere in your home as it is battery powered and completely wireless. Simply walk by to trigger your lights.

Indoor/Outdoor

Product highlights
  • Bridge required
  • Wireless installation
  • Automates your lights
  • Adjusts light to time of day
  • Mounts anywhere
Find your product manual

Let movement light your space

Trigger your smart lights with Philips Hue motion sensors. Place them anywhere wirelessly using a magnetic mount or a single screw.

Get ultimate control with the app  

 Use the Hue app to customise your motion sensor and personalise your settings based on the time of day. 

Hue app for motion sensor

Program to your personal schedule

Set your lights to turn on bright and cool in the morning. In the evenings, trigger low golden tones – it's up to you what they do.

Using Hue lights for yoga

Control your way

Philips Hue accessories are versatile: set up, program it and use exactly how you want. 

Adjust sensitivity

Use the Hue app to customise your motion sensor and personalise your settings based on the time of day. 

Controlling sensors with app

Where to put motion sensors

