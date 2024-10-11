*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, 2 Play light bars, and an 80 inch LED gradient strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!
Product highlights
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
In this bundle
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack
The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
With gradient technology and flexible design, the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip offers a powerful blend of colorful light for any room in your home.Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
