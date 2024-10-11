*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Lightstrip (2 metre)
Enjoy an immersive media experience and vibrant effects with a Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K and one extendable 2m LED strip light Plus.
Current price is $807.40, original price is $849.90
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
In this bundle
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Specifications
Bundles you might like
Spring Sale
Hue
Bridge
$99.95