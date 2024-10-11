*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play Sync Box 8K, you can watch as the 65 inch Play gradient strip light changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
Current price is $1,120.37, original price is $1,244.85
Product highlights
- White and full-color light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Simple Bridge setup
- Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.Play gradient lightstrip 65”
1 x Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.Bridge