Black square motion sensor with rounded edges, dome-shaped white lens, and matte finish compact design with visible front button.

Outdoor motion sensor

Control your outdoor lights automatically by adding a Philips Hue Outdoor sensor to your system. You can place the sensor anywhere as it is battery powered and completely wireless. Simply walk by to trigger your lights.

Product highlights

  • Wireless installation
  • Battery powered
  • Weatherproof
  • Automates your lights
    Black

    Synthetic

