Outdoor motion sensor
Control your outdoor lights automatically by adding a Philips Hue Outdoor sensor to your system. You can place the sensor anywhere as it is battery powered and completely wireless. Simply walk by to trigger your lights.
Current price is $99.95
Create your own starter kit and save 20%!Shop now
Product highlights
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
- Weatherproof
- Automates your lights
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic