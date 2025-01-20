Support
Close up of front of Hue Outdoor extension cable 5m

Outdoor extension cable 5m

The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 meters

$34.95

Product highlights
  • Hue
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 5m
  • Black
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay