Support
Black Perifo flexible connector, rectangular shape, matte finish, visible braided cable and copper-colored ports on each end.

Perifo Flexible connector black

Create almost any track lighting shape with the flex connector. Connect to rails and bend the connector in any direction, or use it to run your track lighting from the ceiling to the wall. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • Connects two rails
  • Create a corner at any angle
  • Takes up 17.6 cm on rail
  • Adds up to 3.5 cm to total length
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Guarantee

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions & weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay