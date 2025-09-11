Perifo Flexible connector black
Create almost any track lighting shape with the flex connector. Connect to rails and bend the connector in any direction, or use it to run your track lighting from the ceiling to the wall. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- Connects two rails
- Create a corner at any angle
- Takes up 17.6 cm on rail
- Adds up to 3.5 cm to total length
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic