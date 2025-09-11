Perifo straight connector
Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- Connects two rails
- Creates straight section
- Takes up 5 cm on each rail
- Adds 0 cm to total length
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic