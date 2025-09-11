Support
Straight connector for track lighting, rectangular shape, black color with a matte finish, visible copper connection points.

Perifo straight connector

Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • Connects two rails
  • Creates straight section
  • Takes up 5 cm on each rail
  • Adds 0 cm to total length
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

