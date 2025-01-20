Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Filament G125 globe - E27 smart bulb

G125 globe - E27 smart bulb

The biggest and boldest vintage smart bulb, the G125 bulb features warm-to-cool white light, an elegant coiled filament, a standard E27 base, and all the smart features of the system.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Pack

$89.95

Product highlights
  • White Ambiance Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Warm to cool white
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Vintage design meets modern performance

Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood – whether they're on or off.

Manage your set-up with a tap

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.

Customise your lights with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Voice-control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Use smart accessories

Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Filament kitchen set-up

Easy wireless dimming

Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cosy atmosphere.

Easy to install

Designed for versatility

These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great however you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling or placed in your favourite lamp.

Where to put Filament bulbs

Questions & Answers

Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?

Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?

Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth-compatible?

What colour are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?

Philips Hue product family

Can’t see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay