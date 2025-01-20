*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Luster - E14 smart bulb
The Philips Hue luster P45 E14 bulb lets you integrate your smallest lamps and fixtures into your Philips Hue smart lighting system. About the size of a golf ball, the luster bulb fits where other, longer E14 bulbs can’t. Available in White, White ambiance, or White and color ambiance, the luster bulb brings millions of shades of white and color light to any area of your home.
Fitting
Light color
Model
Shape
Pack
$54.95
Product highlights
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and color ambiance
A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$119.95
White and color ambiance
A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$119.95
White and color ambiance
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via bluetooth
- Add hue bridge to unlock more
$174.95
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3x B22 / BC smart bulbs (1100 lumens)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$289.95
$173.97
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$299.95
$179.97
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Get the perfect fit, even in the smallest sockets
Nearly 30 mm shorter in length than a Philips Hue candle bulb, the luster bulb is the smallest smart bulb in the Philips Hue collection. About as big as a golf ball, its size and shape fit even the smallest lamps and fixtures in your home, such as table or desk lamps.