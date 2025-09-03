Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance A67 - B22 smart bulb - 100 W

A67 - B22 smart bulb - 100 W

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with Chromasync™ precision color-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal color or tone of white light, then customize even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

Fitting

Light color

Model

Pack

Shape

Coming soon

Find out when you can order

Receive an email when this product is available to order. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.

Product highlights

  • Up to 1600 lumen
  • Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
  • Ultra-low dimming
  • Chromasync™ precision color
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Create a starter kit
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$39.95

Create a starter kit
A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 / ES smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$119.95

Temporarily out of stock

Create a starter kit
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$79.95

Triangle - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Triangle - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$169.95

Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions & weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay